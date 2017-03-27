Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Philadelphia

If the Bulls can’t take care of business against the likes of these 76ers, they can’t be counted on do much against anybody, regardless of how the schedule shakes out for the last six games.

“You have to start the game with that aggressive play that we played with in the fourth quarter”, said Pacers coach Nate McMillan, whose club scored 42 points in the final period. Orlando won on Friday decisively against a similarly faltering Detroit Pistons team.

With the loss, Chicago fell to 34-39, 1.5 games behind Miami (35-37) for the final playoff spot in the East.

Jimmy Butler had a good game, scoring 36 points on 10-for-24 shooting, but it wasn’t enough.

“Today we were so good offensively”, said Saric, who logged his 10th double-double of the season.

“They showed they can bounce back from a game that did not reflect who we think we are in OKC”, said coach Brett Brown, whose squad lost, 122-97, to the Thunder. Everybody knows where we want to be.

Sergio Rodriguez, Gerald Henderson and T.J. McConnell literally sliced up the Bulls defense by getting inside and exposing the weak perimeter approach. He has now missed two of three games and eight total with right knee soreness. He played Wednesday in Oklahoma City, but re-aggravated the injury, which kept him out of Monday’s game. The Bulls are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 1 days rest, 3-7 ATS in their last 10 Friday games and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

NOTES: Bulls C Robin Lopez returned to the starting lineup after serving a one-game suspension for a fight against Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka on Tuesday. He started and had one point and one rebound in 18 minutes.

They haven’t won two straight since a four-game win streak ended on February 28 and lost for the first time in 13 games to the 76ers. We got to have them, as we said before the game, as we will say (Saturday), and the day after that, and probably the day after that. Bobby Portis had 17 points, Nikola Mirotic 15 points and Anthony Morrow 10. Embiid underwent surgery to fix the meniscus in his left knee and is out for the rest of the season. He should be able to transition to full weight-bearing workouts in about two weeks, according to a statement from Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, who performed the surgery in Los Angeles. “We controlled the game for like 45 minutes maybe, and we deserved this win”. “He’s been through a lot, and he’s a different person than his first injury”. After looking a little shaky in the first four games, he’s settled in nicely, especially in the last two. His last game was January 27 in Houston.

76ers: At Indiana on Sunday for the fourth game of a five-game road trip.

Asked directly if the Bulls still have the fire for a playoff push, Rondo responded, “Why would we not?”