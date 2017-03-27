C Suisse said to mull stock sale rather than IPO

Credit Suisse’s bonus bill rose by 6% previous year, in part because of efforts to keep staff in the group’s investment banking businesses from leaving.

After tapping shareholders for 6 billion francs when the overhaul began in late 2015, Credit Suisse said it would seek to address further capital needs by listing part of the Swiss unit. They will also have a binding vote on the pay for top executives and directors.

The committee adds that Thiam has “led the Group to a stronger capital position” and hailed his “sound leadership, careful and measured approach, and success in formulating and driving the Group towards one cohesive, client-centric bank, focused on profitable, sustainable and compliant growth”.

Chairman Urs Rohner’s compensation rose to 3.98 million francs in 2016 from 3.2 million. 43,412 employees across the group got a bonus past year, up from 43,225 in 2015.

Thiam, a former Ivorian government minister who is reshaping the bank by boosting wealth management and scaling back investment banking, earned 4.57 million francs in 2015 after joining Credit Suisse from British insurer Prudential at mid-year.

The award comes a month after Mr Thiam announced plans to slash more than 5,500 jobs and the bank posted an annual net loss of 2.4 billion Swiss francs (£1.9 billion) for 2016.

Some Sfr62 million was paid out as guaranteed bonuses at group level in 2016, the report showed, down from Sfr83 million in 2015. Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam received CHF11.9 million for his first full year in the role.

No final decisions have been made and Credit Suisse may decide against a share sale, the people said.

“In terms of the money it can raise, it is neutral to our ratings if it’s through the IPO or an accelerated bookbuilding”, Ackermann told Reuters on Thursday.