California air regulators keep fuel standards

The California Air Resources Board said in a statement Thursday night that the new guidelines are the most comprehensive of their kind in the country, and come as the Donald Trump administration has backed away from pushing federal rules on methane.

The emissions standards would require automakers to almost double the average fuel economy of new cars and trucks by 2025 to 54.5 mpg; today’s vote, which affirms the higher standards through 2025, amounts to a public rejection of Trump’s plans.

Bloomberg notes that CARB’s vote for stricter emissions rules could lead to a showdown with President Trump, who described USA environmental regulation as “out of control” when he met with automakers in January.

The agency says the board also voted to pursue policies to support more than 4 million zero-emission vehicles in California by 2030.

In defiance of the Trump administration, California’s environmental regulator will continue to maintain the state’s cleaner-car standards till 2025 and follow it up with formal efforts to tighten rules for the nest five years.

Standards now require new cars and trucks to average 36 miles per gallon in real-world driving conditions by 2025.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told the news source that he will review California’s legal authority to enforce its own limits on pollution and carbon dioxide emissions.

Advocates say the review is critical following President Donald Trump’s decision to re-examine rules governing gas mileage and establish one fuel mileage requirement for US automakers.