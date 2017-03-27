Can free baby boxes help in fighting Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)?

The Baby Box Co. creates and distributes the boxes, which are also for sale to anyone who wants to buy one, but the states adopting the idea are offering them to parents for free, providing they watch videos about safe infant sleep practices. It also provides a firm foam mattress and tight-fitting sheet, both meant to fit in the box.

NPR wrote that OH is leading the way with about 140,000 free baby boxes to give away, followed by New Jersey with 105,000 and Alabama with 60,000. It can hold a baby up to the age of six months.

In the U.S., the new boxes have an extra focus on safe sleep – as well as receiving the packages, parents are encouraged to watch online videos about SIDS and complete a short quiz.

Now, Ohio and Alabama have chose to follow New Jersey’s lead and offer the boxes to expecting parents in hopes of promoting safe sleep.

In Finland, the baby boxes have been praised as a huge success and infant mortality rates have dropped since their introduction.

According to the data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control And Prevention, in 2015 alone, there were about 3,700 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the country.

After New Jersey led the way, baby boxes have now been launched in OH and Alabama too.

Compared to Finland, the USA version of the baby box is rather modest – containing only a few breastfeeding accessories, diapers, wipes, and a onesie.

To find out how to receive one of the cardboard boxes, parents can go online here, watch a video, and take a quiz to qualify.

“The whole premise is that people like free things”, Dr. Kathryn McCans, chair of New Jersey’s Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board, said. “Through education and awareness, people can make better choices and hopefully we can see fewer children dying”.

Still, the program doesn’t come without some critical comments from experts. “These are the moms who most need what’s in that box and the box itself”. But as the aforementioned New Jersey mother Jernica Quinones told NPR, the program seems to have a lot of promise, as it’s taught her a lot about how to avoid SIDS, and helped her convince her sister and a friend to take advantage of it and get baby boxes for their infants.