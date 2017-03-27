Canada’s Biggest School System Bans Trips to the US

Canada’s largest school board has barred all future field trips to the United States because of concerns that some students could get caught up in President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Some 25 trips involving 900 students already scheduled for the spring will go on as planned to prevent financial loss, but the board says all students will turn back if any one student is refused entry into the US.

“But given the uncertainty of these new travel restrictions and when they come into effect, we strongly believe that our students should not be placed into these situations of potentially being turned away at the border”.

The alternative was to cancel all trips, even ones where students have “worked hard to reach global competitions”.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said Thursday that the board chose to allow the prearranged trips to go forward because they haven’t encountered an issue at the border with their students in the past.

TDSB chair Robin Pilkey tweeted, #Tdsb director Malloy: school trips to United States already booked will go ahead but new trips requests will not be approved-too much USA uncertainty.

John Malloy, the director of education, said because Trump’s order is now suspended by federal courts, 24 already approved trips for about 800 students will proceed. Furthermore, they stated that if USA immigration officials were to deny any student with appropriate paperwork from entering the country, the trip for the entire class would end at the border.

Judges in the USA have ruled against Trump’s revised travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries, temporarily blocking it from taking effect. It books dozens of trips to the USA every year.

The Ottawa-Carleton District school board sent a letter to parents asking them if they thought upcoming trips to the US should go ahead.

In short, Trump’s travel ban will have a real effect on the dollars flowing into the USA from one of its most important allies.

With 246,000 students and 584 schools, the sheer size of the Toronto District School Board catapults their decision into the public eye.

Chris Moise, TDSB trustee tweeted, All #TDSB schools with trips to the U.S. booked have had destinations redirected if possible; 25 trips remain booked, mostly competitions.

Some individuals from those countries would be exempt from the order, including legal permanent residents of the USA and dual nationals travelling on a passport from a country not on the list. Ted Fransen said the recent decision to cancel a trip was made easily.

Any students who were supposed to be on one of the 24 pre-approved trips that can no longer attend due to the Executive Order will be fully reimbursed, whether they have insurance or not.