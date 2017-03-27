Canadians turn off the lights for Earth Hour

This year’s Earth Hour saw participation from the top leadership of the State as well as from all the sections of the society.

The United Nations this evening dimmed the lights at its iconic Headquarters complex in NY and other facilities around the world in observance of the tenth annual ‘Earth Hour, ‘ global event to put the spotlight on the issues facing the planet and to inspire millions across the world to live more sustainably.

Philippines is hosting an Earth Hour Camp featuring interactive climate adaptation and mitigation booths prior to the 60-minute turning off of lights of households and iconic landmarks across the world.

The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France’s best-known symbol, were switched off for five minutes at 1930 GMT and the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, the world’s tallest building, went dark for an hour.

“While the world is experiencing the impacts of climate change, we are also watching countries uniting to create climate-friendly legislation across the globe”, said Mohd Rimey, country manager of Earth Hour Brunei. They gave many options on how people could spend one hour without lights tonight such as talking to friends, spotting the places around that are also participating in Earth Hour and looking at the stars.

Power utility Eskom called on South Africans on Saturday to switch off for Earth Hour and said it would be celebrating this hour by using its power to “showcase our contribution to South Africa’s journey in meeting sustainable development goals”. And we have seen action: Canadian cities are acting (Toronto alone reduced its GHG emissions by over 15 per cent); led by B.C., many Canadian provinces have acted; and our current federal government has shown leadership.

This is a attractive initiative but the citizens of this world need to do a little more each day to to create a secure environment for the future generation and also to make sure that our Earth is better by each Hour!

“Earth Hour is a rallying cry for the world to come together in the fight against climate change by pushing towards a renewable energy future”.

In this two photo combination picture, The Kremlin’s Towers and a church are illuminated before the lights were turned off, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 25, 2017.