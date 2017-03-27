Carol Vorderman reveals her mother’s battle with terminal cancer

CAROL Vorderman announced the heartbreaking news that her mum had terminal cancer on Mother’s Day.

Carol said the job offered her financial security which pushed her to work hard.

Carol celebrated Mother’s Day with Edwina and their extended family.

She later opened up to the Mirror about how she had been coping since the sad announcement, saying of her mother: ‘I love her beyond measure.

Carol shared an emotional Mother’s Day message on her Twitter account, writing: “This [week] Mum and I found out she has terminal cancer”.

Carol later shared a photo of Jean surrounded by her loved ones at a family lunch, which she captioned: “Mum’s lunch with all her children, all her grandchildren and gorgeous great grandchild Alex”.

“Then she had kidney cancer so half of her right kidney was removed, this time it’s a pretty big malignant melanoma, but Mum says ‘goodness me, this is nothing. She’s 88, handsome inside and out & I love her beyond measure x”. “I’ll be in and out in no time”.

“Scans have shown this skin cancer hasn’t spread either so we consider ourselves lucky children today (sic)”.

Last year, Carol took to Twitter to reveal Jean’s ongoing battle with the disease after being admitted for her third operation.

‘But together we’d created an old-fashioned, three-generation, “family looking after family” home.

Carol and her siblings are now caring for Jean, who has previously battled kidney, skin and ovarian cancer, in Bristol.

Her fans rushed to sympathise with the former Countdown star with many telling her she's in their thoughts.

Carol Vorderman breaks down as she meet surgeon who saved her life “At the age of 52, she ended up living in student digs in Windsor, working each day as a PA”.

She continued: “Meanwhile, I lived in Northampton, renting a cheap room”.

In fact, it was Jean who first sent off her application to star in “Countdown” back in the early 1980s, after seeing an advert in the newspaper calling for a woman with good mathematical skills for the job. I was 21 years old and the house was an absolute tip – but those were some of the happiest days of my life.