Carolina (North) your tour guide for this year’s Final Four

Justin Jackson tallied 19 points for the Tar Heels, who meet OR on Saturday night in the national semifinals.

When UNC coach Roy Williams asked for a timeout with 5:03 to play, Kentucky fans filled FedEx Forum with more noise and energy than the building had experienced all afternoon.

But Williams changed to a zone defense, fueling a 12-0 run for North Carolina.

Kentucky got the fast start in the second half.

Theo Pinson brought the ball down, passed back to Maye.

After leading for most of the game, North Carolina found itself down by five points with five minutes left.

“I’m the guy that wanted him to come as a walk-on, so how dumb am I?”

First half, 7:05, 27-19 UNC: Kentucky big man Edrice Adebayo missed at the rim on one end, and then Justin Jackson came down and hit a deep 2-point shot to give the Tar Heels their biggest lead.

Dominique Hawkins and Isaac Humphries were up to the task.

Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo cried side by side in the locker room.

So you didn’t think the NCAA Tournament had enough excitement this year?

A team known for a swarming zone used it effectively down the stretch to beat Florida 77-70 on Sunday and win the East Regional at Madison Square Garden.

Not long ago, he said he'd only call those when he dislikes the look on his players' faces, and he didn't like their expressions when Kentucky led 64-59 with about five minutes remaining. Benched by foul trouble in the first half, Fox was starting to do Fox things.

With Monk and Fox limited (shooting a combined 9-for-24), Kentucky played uphill.

This is what everyone expected to see in the regional final in NY, right?

North Carolina: Memphis and the South Regional have been very good to the Tar Heels.

Kennedy Meeks is a 6-10 senior forward for North Carolina who also fouled out of that game with 12 points in 20 minutes.

Kentucky trailed 100-98 and Calipari was imploring his young freshman to drive the ball to the hoop in transition.