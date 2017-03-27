Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: Fans say goodbye at public service

Hundreds of fans gathered at a Los Angeles cemetery on Saturday to honor the mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at a memorial service.

One of the songs that was played at the ceremony was a track written especially for Fisher and Reynolds by James Blunt, who was a close friend of Fisher’s, and contains lyrics like: “There’s still a light on your table / There’s still your name on my phone / I can’t believe I’m not able to call” and “We met in a lovely place / You danced, I talked / I go back there every single day / I’m still there but you’re not”.

Reynolds starred in a string of classic Hollywood films in the 1950s and 1960s, while her daughter was best-known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

“The entire thing I’m calling a show, not a memorial. because my mother loved shows”, he said.

“When we heard about what happened.it honestly felt like a family member that I’ve loved for decades was gone”, said Liza Rios-Proprofsky, a Fisher fan who had a “Star Wars“-themed wedding”.

Students of the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio also performed during the 90-minute public ceremony at the cemetery’s packed 1,200-seat Freedom Theater.

James Blunt was friends with Carrie Fisher and recorded part of his debut album in her bathroom.

Todd Fisher called it a “beautiful song to Carrie”, adding that “it might rip your heart out”.

Aykroyd went on to describe her as “Funny, quick, spiritual, haunted, pursued, talented, acerbic… deviant, manic genius”. It was a very peaceful exit that only my mother could orchestrate. “She was trained in Hollywood, where they teach you to make a great entrance and exit. a lovely exit”.

Carrie Fisher died aged 60 on 27 December, days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Reynolds, 84, who won moviegoers’ hearts as a star of “Singin’ in the Rain“, suffered a brain hemorrhage the following day at the Beverly Hills estate the pair shared as she was making funeral arrangements.