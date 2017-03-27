According to the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the chief executive “shall be elected by a broadly representative Election Committee” and “appointed by the Central People’s Government”.

This Sunday’s election in Hong Kong was expected to be the first in which each and every resident would be allowed to vote for the city’s top leader, the chief executive. A committee dominated by pro-Beijing elites chose Hong Kong’s next leader Sunday in the first vote since huge pro-democracy protests erupted over the election system in 2014.

Her tally also far eclipsed the 365 votes that came in for closest rival and former city finance chief John Tsang, 65, and the mere 21 captured by retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, 71.

Pro-democracy protesters held a rally demanding universal suffrage outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre where the election was held yesterday.

Leung, as you will recall, was elected state leader in the recent sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a consolation prize for agreeing to forgo a second term as chief executive. “To make Hong Kong a nice place for everybody to live in”. Like many others, Hong Kong-based writer Suzanne Pepper, an American, advised the Chinese to let everyone vote.

Carrie Lam, a candidate for Hong Kong’s chief executive, greets supporters on Thursday.

Ms Lam said she will try to build consensus by focusing on social issues, including poverty and housing. “This carries a strong implication: Lam won only with establishment’s votes”.

The election became the latest flash point over Beijing’s perceived encroachment on the “one country, two systems” framework that guarantees independent courts, a free press and a capitalist financial system in the former British colony.

While Hong Kong’s proximity to China has been a boon, bringing Chinese investment and spending, businesses have also faced growing competition from mainland firms in core sectors like services and property.

Lam, the city’s first female leader, will formally take office on July 1. She trailed Tsang 29.5 percent to 46.6 percent in a poll of 1,009 adults published on March 16 by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Lau Siu-kai, a former adviser on Hong Kong affairs to the central government, said Beijing’s role in the election results could not be denied.

The two prominent candidates, Carrie Lam and John Tsang were both described as “non-partisan” and examining their policy commitments could have left the undecided voter even more undecided.

News of the move to charge the activists comes a day after a new Beijing-backed city leader was chosen to run the Asian financial hub and vowed to unify a divided Hong Kong.

This comes despite China promising freedoms and autonomy under the formula of “one country, two systems”. “Hong Kong people once again will feel that they’re being horrendously let down”. Beijing ruled that Hong Kong legislators must swear allegiance to the region as part of China.

Formerly Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary, or the territory’s No. 2 government official, Lam is widely regarded as Beijing’s favorite in spite of her hardline approach and a controversial track record that has damaged her popularity. In an interview with Hong Kong’s The Standard previous year, she said, “The first thing will be to visit my two sons as they are not in Hong Kong”.

“Otherwise, we will draw Hong Kong into another series of divisions, and this is not favourable for the city’s development”.