Carrie Lam picked as Hong Kong’s next leader

Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, who won an election to become Hong Kong’s first female chief executive on Sunday, is a former student activist who climbed the rungs of the civil service over 36 years, and a tough, capable and possibly divisive Beijing-backed leader.

The victor was veteran civil servant Carrie Lam, who won a majority of the 1,200 votes cast by an election committee stacked with local Beijing loyalists.

Mrs Lam was also mocked for a lack of common sense after an anecdote related to reporters – about a late-night hunt for toilet paper – revealed she did not know where to buy essentials in a city packed with convenience stores. The ruling Communist Party in Beijing has repeatedly reiterated its support for Hong Kong’s embattled leader.

Lam’s popularity among China’s communist leadership soared when the then-chief secretary – the city’s second-in-command – helped Beijing lead an effort to overhaul the city’s election process. “I think I’m the only one who has that”.

Protesters also made their way into the vote-counting venue, their yellow placards in contrast with the red Chinese flags waved fervently by the opposing pro-establishment supporters in the public gallery.

They called for “true universal suffrage”, carrying signs blasting the “scam election” and accusing participants in Sunday’s vote of engaging in a whitewash.

She joins a select group of female leaders who have risen to the top job in Asia in recent years including Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, hugely distrusted by China, and ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye, who angered Beijing with her plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system to counter the threat from North Korea.

Lam, however said she would “have no fears” to defend the interests of Hong Kong people in front of Beijing, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. “But we will keep persisting”.

During the campaign, Lam pledged to rein in home prices, modify the city’s tax code and bolster an economy vulnerable to China’s slowdown and USA interest-rate increases. It said it would organize “a large civil disobedience protest” when Lam is sworn in on July 1.

Amid protests and poor weather, a tiny election committee drawn mostly from Hong Kong’s elite has chosen the city’s next leader. Those who found that amusing were equally thrilled when it was announced that Mrs Lam had won 777 votes; in Cantonese seven sounds like slang for penis.

Although, therefore, Jon Tsang’s relative appeal seems to be largely symbolic, Carrie Lam’s victory is even more so. But Tsang represented a less abrasive option for many here. Two days before the vote, he drove around town in an open double-decker bus, taking selfies with the crowds.

Beijing has watched developments in Hong Kong with alarm and sees rising calls for more autonomy as a threat to stability.

Hong Kong has enjoyed a special status since its return to China in 1997.

Much more in doubt was whether Mrs Lam could command the support of the public.

A detail-focused manager, devout Catholic and mother of two, she had planned to retire until this opportunity arose. “Nicknames are what other people come up with”, she said. In the recent years, however, pro-democracy flanks within Hong Kong say that China has gone back on the agreed plan and pushed for greater control over the region. This means that those alleged Lam supporters could turn against Beijing’s choice.

Tsang, for his part, has warned of challenges his rival now faces.

“When the housing price is so high, it’s impossible to have a high living standard“. Former finance chief John Tsang, more popular with the densely populated city’s 7.3 million people, is expected to get around a quarter of the vote. “The government really has to act”.

Many have also accused her of being out of touch with voters after gaffes, including a freaky search for toilet paper and a failure to use a transport swipe card.

Asked how she would address concerns Beijing is tightening its grip, she said there was “no difference” between the Hong Kong government and Chinese authorities’ views on safeguarding the city’s status and liberties.

“I have every confidence that we will have a very smooth transition”, said Lam, after shaking hands with Leung.