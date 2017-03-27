‘Cash Me Outside Girl’ Lands Her Own Reality TV Show

We’re told Danielle scribbled her John Hancock Friday for a reality show that will be loosely formatted, starring, of course, Danielle.

According to TMZ, Bregoli, who rose to internet fame following her meme-generating appearance on the Dr. Phil show, finalized a deal with a “major” but unspecified TV production company.

Cops were reportedly called to Danielle’s home 51 times in just one year, so there certainly won’t be a lack of drama once this reported reality series officially starts filming.

Police were called to the Boynton Beach, Florida home she shares with her mother over fifty times past year, for a range of offenses including domestic squabbles, stolen cars and verbal threats. Since then, she has been kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight for fighting with another passenger (which was caught on tape), and in a shocking video, she was recorded physically fighting her mother.

Danielle Bregoli has reportedly signed a deal with a TV production company.

Bregoli became a viral sensation for her appearance on “Dr. Phil” past year with her mom when she feuded with audience members and dared them to “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?”

Bregoli is also reported to be on the path to earn $1 million dollars by the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud festival will host her official 14 birthday party, with Bregoli also taking a cut of ticket sales.