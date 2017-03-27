Catastrophic Loss’: 33 Reptiles Found Dead at Tennessee Zoo

Workers found 30 snakes, a lizard, and two other creatures unresponsive on Wednesday morning and immediately evacuated the building.

A den of snakes, and one lizard, mysteriously died at a Knoxville, Tenn., zoo, officials said Saturday. The zoo’s vet team delivered oxygen to the reptiles and used ultrasound to detect heartbeats.

Veterinarians from the zoo and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine are investigating the deaths, and inspectors are carefully examining the building.

The zoo has more than 400 reptiles housed in four different buildings, zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said.

The fatalities include a number of rare and endangered species, meaning the loss of breeding programs for several threatened species, according to the zoo’s CEO and president, Lisa New.

The building where the deaths occurred was home to 52 animals.

“This has been especially hard for our herpetologists who have dedicated their careers to caring for and advocating for these animals”, the statement continued.

Among those lost were three critically endangered species: the Louisiana pine snake, Catalina Island rattlesnake and Aruba Island rattlesnake. The other buildings in the zoo’s reptile facility were not impacted and are still open to the public.

“We’re at a loss at this point as to what happened”, said Phil Colclough, a herpetologist with the zoo.

“We don’t know exactly what occurred to cause this bad event, but we do know it was isolated to a single building”, New noted.

