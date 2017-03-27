Cats like human interaction more than food

“You buy the food, they eat the food, they go away”.

The Oregon State University study sought to clarify misconceptions around cats’ at-best mixed reputations when it comes to their interactions and relationships with humans, and other animals.

Only 37 per cent preferred food to human interaction, the “Metro” reported.

A new study is defying the anti-social cat stereotype.

“Increasingly, cat cognition research is providing evidence of their complex socio-cognitive and problem solving abilities”, the scientists wrote in a paper detailing the research, published in the journal Behavioural Processes.

“Nonetheless, it is still common belief that cats are not especially sociable or trainable”.

In the study, cats were presented with three stimuli within four categories: human social interaction, food, toy and scent.

Dispelling the rumour that cats are antisocial and the only love they show is cupboard love, they subjected cats to a series of tests to prove what they choose in different situations. The researchers applied cognitive tests, which had previously been tried on dogs and tortoises, to 50 cats from both private homes and shelters, depriving them of food, toys and human company for hours.