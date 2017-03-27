Cavs’ James suffers corneal abrasion

LeBron James suffered a scratched cornea in his right eye in a win Friday over Charlotte and hinted he might not be available to play against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Positive Note: The Hornets have played well at home this year at (20-15) on the season and are coming into the game riding a three game winning streak.

James finished the game and scored 10 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans had scored seven points in a row, capped by a 3-pointer from DeMarcus Cousins, to cut the lead to two with about two minutes left.

LeBron James was spectacular on Friday night in Charlotte, but he took plenty of lumps along the way.

James was listed as questionable with a right eye corneal abrasion three hours before the game. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin indicated that he’d be seeing an eye specialist after the game.

“This is another step in the journey”, Irving said. Cleveland’s defence struggled against the Wizards, who shot 59.8 percent as a team overall from the field. While Lue was questioning his team’s toughness after the game, superstar forward LeBron James assured reporters that the physicality the team needs will be there in the playoffs. “No disrespect to any other team in the league, but when we’re playing at a high level, when we’re focused and we’re dialed in, we’re a tough team to beat”. On three different occasions, Charlotte either had a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but couldn’t break through.

Wizards: Continue a cross-country, five-game road trip at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Johnny O’Bryant was the only injured player to miss the game for Charlotte as he is still recovering from an ankle sprain.

In two games against Cleveland this season, Wall’s averaged 25.0 points and 7.5 assists – but he’s also committed six turnovers in each contest, both losses.

“We had attention to detail after watching film”, Love said. “You have to have more urgency and that comes from all of us”. The game looked a lot like the one in Denver on March 22 when the Cavs lost, 126-113, to the Nuggets.

“They definitely have our attention, but whatever happens happens”, Lue said.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (46-24): Cleveland finally got its full roster healthy in Denver with shooting guard Kyle Korver (foot) returning from a seven-game absence and is more concerned with ironing out rotations and getting the defense locked in prior to the playoffs than going after the No. 1 seed.

Irving also commented about the tight race for best record in the Eastern Conference, noting that the team wasn’t necessarily watching the scoreboard.

The Cavs play the Wizards Saturday night at The Q. They are 0-6 without James this season and hold just a one-game lead over Boston for first in the East. “He hit the deck a few times”.