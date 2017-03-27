CBFC at it again, asks makers to delete Hanuman Chalisa from ‘Phillauri’

The Central Board of Film Certification has turned a deaf ear to all the criticism and has made a decision to go on with the annoying situation of the self proclamation of the Daddy of Bollywood.

The film has received a U/A certification, which allows unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve.

Hence, the board has asked the film authorities to remove the Hanuman Chalisa scene.

According to Hindu beliefs, Hanuman Chalisa drives away the evil spirits but in Phillauri when Suraj recites the Chalisa, the ghost Shashi doesn’t leave the spot.

To clarify, the scene wasn’t removed because of the recital of Hanuman Chalisa but because the ghost was pacified instead of getting scared of it. Board said that the ghost not getting scared from Hanuman Chalisa will hurt the religious sentiments.

Anushka Sharma’s second production venture Phillauri hits the theatres on Friday but the film that stars Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen, was not released without any censor cuts.

Ironically, one of the Board’s guidelines is to not approve a scene that promotes superstitions. Chief censor Pahlaj Nihalani told Indian Express, “This is not true”. Not propagating superstition and blind faith falls in the jurisdiction of the State government.

In any case, the CBFC’s logic, where it is trying to invoke a religious code on a fictional film, is as absurd as it gets. “All the audience will hear now is Suraj long droning chant which would be inaudible”, it quoted a source as saying.