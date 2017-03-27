CCI finds CIL abusing dominant position

In its 56-page order, CCI has found Coal India violating competition norms by “imposing unfair/ discriminatory conditions in the matter of supply of non- coking coal to power producers”.

“On a holistic consideration of the matter, the commission decides to impose a penalty on CIL by taking into consideration its consolidated accounts at the rate of 1 per cent of the average turnover (between 2009-10 and 2011-12)”, said the CCI order, signed by chairperson Devender Kumar Sikri and four other members.

“Due to the statutory monopoly enjoyed by CIL and its subsidiaries, the buyers are heavily dependent upon the coal companies and insertion of such clause gives CIL through its subsidiaries an overpowering advantage in the relevant market, which is patently unfair”, the CCI order noted.

This comes to ₹591.01 crore.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed penalty of Rs 591.01 crore on Coal India Limited (CIL) for abusing its dominant position, an official statement said on Friday.

The order was a result of the cases that were filed by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation against CIL and its subsidiaries.

CCI has also directed modification of FSAs in light of the findings.

Henceforth, the regulator has asked CIL, to revise its FSAs and to ensure the consonance between old power producers and new ones. However, while holding the extant sampling procedure as unfair, CIL has been directed to incorporate suitable modifications in FSAs to provide for a fair and equitable sampling and testing procedure, besides considering the feasibility of sampling at the unloading end, in consultation with power producers and adopting worldwide best practices.

“Specifically, CIL is directed to incorporate suitable modifications in the fuel supply agreements to provide for a fair and equitable sampling and testing procedure”.

