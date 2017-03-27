Celtics hold off Heat

Bradley would have been one of the players trying to guard the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker in his 70-point game, saying Sunday, “It was tough to watch but at the same time incredible.”.

But Boston righted itself over the latter half of the second quarter, took over in the third quarter, and stayed strong after the Heat eliminated a 10-point deficit in the fourth.

Celtics: Thomas had his 65th game with 20-plus points this season, tying him with Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook for the most in the National Basketball Association. That Smart, crashing the glass maybe even before Crowder’s shot went up, was even able to corral the rebound was remarkable.

The Utah Jazz didn’t play Sunday, but they clinched their first playoff berth since 2012 when the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Denver Nuggets 115-90.

Against the Celtics (47-26), Dragic said he expects the 5-9 Thomas to work the pick-and-roll repeatedly. “I feel like we let our foot off the pedal a little bit there for whatever reason and just kind of kept them around”.

And that made Crowder’s performance not all that different than what he does on most nights. “I seen [Thomas and Crowder] at the top of the key and just had to make a pass”. He had to guard James Johnson who’s just a matchup nightmare, the way that they play. Waiters had been on fire in the team’s resurgence and his absence has been notable.

Thomas scored 25 and 23 points and totaled 14 assists in the first two wins over Miami but was 4 of 21 from 3-point range in the games.

“He’s going to shoot enough where you can’t get frustrated”, Whiteside said of Thomas, who averages 29.1 points per game. A rare goaltending call on a free throw against Miami that stood up under review gave Boston a four-point lead with 20.6 seconds left. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there is no timetable on Waiters’ return. Smart has a propensity to embellish contact, though this was one of the less egregious moments.

“Lillard was playing a lot of pick and roll”, Dragic said.

On the season, the Celtics are averaging 107.7 points, 42.0 rebounds and 24.9 assists per game.

“I don’t have a stat sheet in front of me so I don’t know exactly what …” The Celtics swept the first three, 112-104 on November 28th and 105-95 on December 18th in Miami, and 117-114 on December 30th in Boston. I’m not anxious about (the shooting slump). I just want him to continue to being a leader and being contagious and competing and his savvy’s really, really good and we’ve talked about that since he’s been here. “I try to make plays for guys”. They didn’t always get stops, but their commitment on the defensive end changed, all while the offense started humming.