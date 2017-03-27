Changes Made to Texas Standardized Tests to Avoid Glitches

Standardized testing begins in Texas public schools this week.

The Texas Education Agency spent almost $20 million revising the test after the disasters that occurred during the STAAR’S administration in 2016. Those exams help determine whether Texas students move on to the next grade, or even graduate.

Over the past year, the TEA and the vendor that administers the test worked together to address and correct key issues that created last year’s fiasco.

The tests given last March were plagued by glitches and more than 14,000 students had their answers erased or were given wrong versions of the test. There were also delivery and scoring issues. “But what we have done is put in place a number of safeguards and a large amount of resources to help”.

Thousands of students will undergo STAAR testing across the state on Tuesday.

“Our shared mission in Texas is to provide students, educators and parents meaningful information through the best assessments and services possible”, spokesman Thomas Ewing said.