Chase, Capital One: Today’s Interest Rates for Home Mortgages Mar 26, 2017

The Fed recently raised short-term rates for only the 3rd time since Y 2006, a vote of confidence in the health of the USA economy.

The benchmark 30 year fixed rate mortgage interest rates at PHH Mortgage are listed at 4.125% with an April of 4.191% today.

The best 30 year refinance loan interest rates stand at 3.750% at Chase and April of 3.853%. The shorter term 15 year refinance loan interest rates have been offered at 3.000% yielding an April of 3.145% today. The shorter term 15 year FRM interest rates are published at 3.375% today and an April of 3.692%. It was 3.50 percent a week ago and 2.96 percent a year ago. It was 3.28 percent a week ago and 2.89 percent a year ago.

Last week’s rates were the highest of 2017.

Financial markets had been betting on fiscal stimulus through tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Anxious investors worry that health-care reform will tie up Congress and delay implementation of Trump’s other policies.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged this week at 0.5 point.

Long-term US mortgage rates slid this week from their highest levels of 2017.

10 year loan interest rates have been published at 3.710% at the bank carrying an April of 3.976% today.