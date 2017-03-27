Chelsea All But Done For Arsenal and Manchester United Targeted Midfielder

With that though comes the obvious risk of the top European clubs wanting to prise him away, and as noted by France Football, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Bakayoko for as much as €60m this summer.

Monaco snapped Bakayoko up from Rennes in 2014 and he has gone from strength to strength at the Stade Louis II.

However, the story has also revealed an interesting sub-plot that suggests that Arsene Wenger was keen to take the midfield ace to Arsenal earlier this season as he met Bakayoko in November to discuss a possible transfer to the Emirates.

Starsport claim that Chelsea already have a priority option to sign the 22-year-old.

It is claimed that €40m will be paid by the Blues to snap up the Frenchman, while the player himself has been offered a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

With United still fighting to finish in the top four, it appears Chelsea’s ability to guarantee Bakayoko Champions League football has played a key role in his decision to join the Premier League champions-elect.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks as though Bakayoko is on the verge of becoming Chelsea’s first signing of the summer and I think he’d be a superb signing for the west Londoners.