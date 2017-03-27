Chelsea beat Arsenal, United, City to Gers wonderkid

Chelsea have reportedly won the race to sign Rangers wonderkid Billy Gilmour, who can leave Ibrox when he turns 16 in June.

Goal are among those claiming the 15-year-old will snub the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United to move to Stamford Bridge.

His progression nearly culminated in his first-team debut as former interim boss Graeme Murty told the club’s official website that Gilmour was desperately close to being included in the squad that dispatched Hamilton 6-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final earlier this month.

‘Billy is a talented player and I’m sure many clubs are looking at him, ‘ said former Rangers manager Mark Warburton over Christmas.

However the Premier League leaders appear to have used their considerable clout to lure the teenager away from Scotland.

Chelsea really isn’t the right place for a young, emerging talent to move to. Chelsea use their academy as a way of making money and their best interests are not necessarily that of the players’.