Chelsea striker Diego Costa hints at future France move

Frank Lampard has warned Chelsea that it will be close to impossible to replace Diego Costa should the striker leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Spain striker has been regularly linked with a switch away from Stamford Bridge.

Interest from the Chinese Super League was said to have turned his head in January, with the riches on offer in Asia hard to turn down. A return to Atletico Madrid nearly came to fruition last summer and a lucrative transfer to China has also been mooted.

The Premier League leaders have been informed of their top scorer’s condition and the 28-year-old will continue to be monitored by Spain’s medical staff ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against France.

However, both deals could not be completed, and Costa is aware future speculations could arise.

‘Ligue 1 is developing. Monaco also have a wonderful project and have some great players, ‘ Costa told Telefoot. I am very happy at Chelsea but anything can happen in football.

He started in Spain’s 4-1 demolition of Israel on Friday, scoring his side’s third goal in the World Cup qualifier.

Costa is also chasing down the Premier League’s Golden Boot, with his 17-goal haul leaving him four short of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku at present.