Cher pulls out of ‘Flint’ television movie

Cher has made only one other TV movie in her career. She’s in her 90’s now and does not want to be far from her, ‘ revealed an insider.

A source told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Cher’s anxious about her mother’s health”.

“Cher’s health is fine”, the source added.

In a statement, Cher said that the project is “near and dear” to her heart, but she’ll be “unable to leave Los Angeles during the scheduled filming”.

“I’m so glad that Craig and Neil [producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron] plan to move ahead and I know that this Lifetime movie will be done beautifully”, she stated. But this week, she has confirmed that she is no longer affiliated with the film.

The producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron optioned the rights to Josh Sanburn’s article and newswoman Katie Couric is on board as an executive producer. The 70-year-old Oscar-winning “Moonstruck Actress” was to have played the matriarch of a Flint family affected by high levels of lead in their tap water.

“Flint” is described as “a hard-hitting, fact-based drama that will explore the events that led to the toxic crime and shed light on politics of the poor management and the human element of residents who suffered and were ignored”, according to Variety magazine.

“This is a tragedy of staggering proportion and shocking that it’s happening in the middle of our country”, Cher said at the time. She has been active in raising awareness about the water crisis and has donated hundreds of thousands of bottles of water to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for distribution to residents.

‘It was nothing, I mean, it wasn’t nothing because it was so f***ing hard to get accomplished, but I felt like I needed to do something, ‘ she told Billboard in January previous year. A dozen people have died of Legionnaire’s disease, and almost 100 have been sickened since 2014, the year the city began drawing its drinking water from the Flint River as part of a cost-saving move.