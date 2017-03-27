Cheteshwar Pujara breaks Gautam Gambhir’s long-standing record

Cheteshwar Pujara reached yet another milestone by going past Gautam Gambhir’s eight-year-old record for most runs in a single season.

Gambhir, during 2008-09 season, notched up a total of 1269 runs while Pujara now has a total of 1316 runs in this ongoing season at an average of 65.8. Pujara needed four runs in the Dharamsala to surpass Gambhir’s record and the Saurashtra star slammed a boundary to get off the mark and in process also set a new milestone. Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is on top with 1483 runs (2005-06 season).

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 57 runs in the first innings of this Test match. The number three batsman was solid in his defence and capitalised whenever the Australians bowled over-pitched deliveries directed at his pads.

Pujara kept his focus intact en route his half-century but was out after tea with Nathon Lyon producing a classical off-break, flight and turn which he gloved to Peter Handscomb at forward short leg. Pujara played some glorious on-drives using his feet against both O’keefe and Lyon.

Pujara, considered a Test specialist, batted for over 11 hours in the drawn third Test in Ranchi to score 202. In the 5-match series against England, Pujara aggregated 401 runs with the help of two tons and one fifty. And then against Bangladesh in the one-off Test, Pujara slammed 137 runs.

In the ongoing series against Australia too he has played couple of crucial knocks for the hosts.