Chicago Police Officer Indicted on 16 More Counts in Laquan McDonald Shooting

Disturbing video of the shooting shows Van Dyke firing 16 shots at McDonald, who appeared to be attempting to flee from the police. The new indictment adds to Van Dyke’s existing charges of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of official misconduct.

This is the first time a Chicago police officer has been charged with first-degree murder for an on-duty fatality in almost 35 years, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke now faces 16 additional charges in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

The special prosecutor, Joseph McMahon, announced the additional charges during a status hearing for Van Dyke on Thursday.

Van Dyke’s defense attorney, Dan Herbert, twice this year has filed motions seeking to dismiss the original 2015 indictment against Van Dyke. A dash cam video of the incident sparked nationwide outrage, and led to a Department of Justice inquiry into police practices in Chicago which found a pattern of constitutional abuses.

The video also shows Van Dyke walking up to the teen while continuing to shoot, even after the teen had collapsed on the street.

Van Dyke said he opened fire after McDonald lunged at him, “swinging the knife in an aggressive, exaggerated manner”, and ignored the officer’s orders to drop the knife.

Daniel Herbert told Judge Vincent Gaughan that the new motion focused on a “whole different set of irregularities that were done” before the grand jury. They claimed that the Cook County state’s attorney’s office deceived the grand jury weighing in on the 2014 shooting.