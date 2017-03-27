Child obesity crisis will get far worse without tougher measures, warn MPs

Given the amount of our food and drink that is purchased on discounts and promotions, the Committee is urging the Government to follow the evidence-based advice to create “a level playing field”.

Chief executive Andy Burman said, ‘The committee rightly recognise that the current childhood obesity strategy does not go far enough.

The government is missing important opportunities to tackle childhood obesity and needs to introduce bold new measures, a new parliamentary report has claimed.

Instead, the plan was characterised by voluntary agreements to cut sugar in food – an arrangement which MPs say does not go almost far enough.

“Campaigners and other commentators on childhood obesity were largely underwhelmed by its contents”, the health watchdog’s report says.

A record percentage of children now have weight problems with one in three overweight or obese, by the time they leave primary school at the age of 10 or 11.

Being too heavy increases the chances of type 2 diabetes, heart, liver disease and several common cancers.

Part of the problem is that an astonishing 40 per cent of the food sold in Britain is on promotion, the report says.

MPs are calling for the government to introduce new advertising restrictions which would stop supermarkets discounting unhealthy food and drinks as part of strict new measures meant to tackle child obesity.

‘Industry representatives themselves told us this is necessary to prevent policies to reduce discounting from being undermined.

“Retailers who act responsibly on discounting and promotions should not be put at a competitive disadvantage to those who do not”, the group of MPs said.

The attack on the government’s plan from the influential committee was supported by a number of health bodies, which also condemned the plan as inadequate – in spite of their support for its flagship measure, the sugary drinks tax.

He added ministers were “still uncaring about the ravages of childhood obesity” and must act to limit industry “stuffing their products with high levels of fat, sugar and salt”. Voluntary controls are unlikely to work in this area and the Government should introduce mandatory controls’.

Conservative MP Dr Sarah Wollaston, chairwoman of the committee, said: “We are extremely disappointed that the Government has rejected a number of our recommendations”.

Wollaston maintained the current plan was failing to tackle child obesity and said the government’s “vague statements” on seeing how the current strategy would play out was “inadequate to the seriousness and urgency of this major public health challenge”.

Professor Parveen Kumar, the British Medical Association’s board of science chair, also slammed the government for its lack of vision, saying: “The government’s watered down obesity strategy was clearly a missed opportunity to tackle the growing obesity epidemic in the UK”.

MPs have previously made a series of recommendations to tackle obesity, but most of these were ignored or rejected by the Government, they said.

She said: “We welcome the Committee’s recognition of the progress we have made in this area, delivering the most ambitious plan on childhood obesity in the world”. Voluntary approaches have been shown to be very effective, but we have not ruled out further measures’.