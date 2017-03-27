China 1 South Korea 0

South Korea suffered a stunning 1-0 loss to China in the World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday.

Lippi guided Italy to the World Cup title in 2006 and took on the China post last October, facing the improbable task of qualifying.

“Thanks Lippi”, gushed state broadcaster CCTV, after China climbed off the bottom of Group A following Thursday’s 1-0 victory in Changsha.

“We know that the game will be a tough one and we hope that the fans will get behind us”, Lippi said of the match at Changsa, China.

But Ji Dong-Won came close to equalising twice for South Korea before captain Ki Sung-Yeung tried his luck with an outrageous shot from distance.

Defeat would have all but ended China’s hopes of progressing, but they kept the dream alive while putting a dent in South Korea’s bid, denying Uli Stielike’s men the chance to go top ahead of leaders Iran’s trip to Qatar.

A win for South Korea, who now sit in the No. 2 spot with 10 points, one point behind the group’s Iranian leaders, would aid the team in its quest for a ninth successive World Cup appearance.

At the moment, China are rock-bottom in Group A of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers from the AFC Final Group A Stage.

“Lippi told us that we still have hope”, Guangzhou midfielder Huang Bowen said. And we worked hard to get the three points we had to get. However, the top two teams will be qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018. The third-place finishers from both groups will have a playoff with the victor going on to face the fourth-placed team from CONCACAF zone for a berth.

Ange Postecoglou’s Socceroos will be aiming to maintain their drive for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance when they play Iraq (three points) in Tehran, where the Iraqis have been forced to play their home games due to security concerns.

But with 14 minutes remaining, Ali Adnan’s flawless cross was met by Yaseen, who gobbled up the opportunity to level the scores at 1-1. The team scored 10 points by winning three games and one drawn against to Syria without scoring any goals on 6th September 2016.

Goals in each half from Yuya Kubo and Yasuyuki Konno gave Japan a comfortable victory in Al Ain to stay second in Group B behind Saudi Arabia on goal difference.

Saudi Arabia took advantage of poor Thailand defending to manage a 3-0 win at Thailand.

Saudi Arabia leads Group B with 13 points, while Thailand is last with one.