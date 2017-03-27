China-Backed Bank Approves New Members

“I am pleased that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Board of Governors approved Ireland’s application for membership”, he said.

It is the first time the AIIB has welcomed new members since it inception, the multilateral financial institution said.

“The interest in joining the AIIB from around the world affirms the rapid progress we have made to establish the bank as an worldwide institution”, the bank’s president Jin Liqun said in a statement.

“I am very proud that AIIB now has members from nearly every continent, and we anticipate further applications this year”, he said. The $100 billion AIIB counts several major European countries among its shareholders after they joined up despite Washington’s objections.

The AIIB said that the share and voting rights of the former members would be adjusted as new countries join.

The AIIB was officially established late previous year with 57 founding members.

It is feared by the White House to be a new Chinese policy to increase the influence of the world’s second largest economy at regional and global levels.

The view was echoed by Chen, who believes the mission, governance and efficacy of the AIIB in the initial stage have won worldwide recognition.

The Chinese-led AIIB was announced in Beijing in 2014 with the aim of boosting investment in infrastructure in Asia and was established formally by 57 member countries that signed the Articles of Agreement in June 2015.

Globalization has suffered setbacks in Europe and the United States.

Ostfield, the AIIB’s communication and development head, said that about a dozen more nations are waiting for membership approval.

“The AIIB cannot only improve connectivity, but can speed up regional integration”, Wei added.

Canada applied to join the AIIB a year ago.

However, Zhang cautioned that the bank must give due attention to the sustainability and profitability of its projects while meeting the infrastructure needs of developing countries. The loans went to projects in Pakistan, Indonesia, Tajikistan and Bangladesh.