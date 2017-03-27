Chinese Premier received in New Zealand with traditional ceremony

The Chinese delegation was greeted by New Zealand’s Prime Minister Bill English and his wife Mary English, after which Li inspected the guard of honor.

The Chinese premier plans to be in New Zealand until Wednesday.

“No, we don’t have to choose sides”, McClay told TVNZ.

“New Zealand and China are committed to protecting sustainable fish stocks in the Pacific region, and together support efforts to combat illegal unreported and unregulated fishing”.

The two have met before, when Mr Li was deputy premier and Mr English deputy prime minister.

This is a new first to go with another important New Zealand-China first – New Zealand was the first developed country in the world to sign a Free Trade Agreement with China back in 2008.

“This is an advantage that New Zealand has that many other countries do not”.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges also announced an increase in the number of flights allowed between New Zealand and China.

English said it underlined the breadth and depth of the relationship, the New Zealand Herald reported. Both New Zealand and China airlines could now operate 59 passenger services per week, up from 49.

New Zealand was the first Western country to sign an FTA with China and the first to join the China-initiated Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) after which it helped usher in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Trade deficit can only be solved through opening up while closing doors will result in more trade imbalances, he added.

English said there were no talk about the imports.

During his trip, Li will also meet Governor-General Patsy Reddy and opposition Labor Party leader Andrew Little, and attend a series of business and culture exchange events.

China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.