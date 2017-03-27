Chris Evans Talks About His Future as Captain America

In fact, he’s even suggested such, telling Variety in 2014 that he wanted to focus on directing once his Marvel contract was up after Avengers 4. My contract is up.

The confirmed cast for the upcoming film includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Christ Pratt, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin playing the villain Thanos.

As Chris Evans wants to do a Hugh Jackman and not retire Captain America just yet, the actor also commended Marvel for producing films that are “cinema gold” and make it big in the box office.

Given that in the comics Steve Rogers has at different points been killed off and the mantle of Captain America has been passed on to other characters, it has always been speculated that either Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier or Anthony Mackie’s Falcon might become the next Cap – but perhaps this wasn’t so inevitable as some had thought. Like numerous key actors who have roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans’ contract is done and over once he is finished filming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: We Don’t Know What They’re Going To Call This One Yet.

Evans, to date, has made five starring appearances in the MCU: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War as well as an uncredited cameo in Thor: The Dark World, which didn’t count against his contract.

Settling in on the couch, he groans. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I’d be open to it. He will have fulfilled his contract. I love the character. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. It’s nearly like high school.