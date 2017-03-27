Christchurch man accused of killing baby

One of the boy’s pre-school teachers, Annette Johnson, told the court Ihaka screamed for his mother when Mr Taylor picked him up and would not stop until Mikala Stokes came into the room and took him away from him.

Troy Taylor (rear, purple tie) alongside the toddler’s mother, Mikala Stokes, at Ihaka’s funeral.

She said that she had loved Taylor and didn’t want him “to go down for this”.

Crown Prosecutor Mark Zarifeh asked “Why do you say it was significant?”

The identity of the man accused of murdering 14-month old Ihaka Stokes can not be revealed until 10am tomorrow.

But Stokes denied that, saying she was “just bored” and that she “doesn’t like being alone”.

Mikala Stokes, 21, has been blamed by her partner for causing the horrific injuries.

De facto stepfather Troy Kevin Taylor, a 23-year-old roofer, denies killing 14-month-old Ihaka Paora Braxton Stokes on July 3, 2015.

Police at the time said he died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Dr Smith was asked his opinion on what injuries could have been caused by the attempts by Taylor to revive Ihaka under instructions from a 111 call-taker after the boy was found injured in his cot, and by paramedics who attended the scene at the house in Bryndwr.

But the Detective pushed her for an answer, to which she replied “If I say no then it makes Troy look really bad”.

Stokes, the key witness, broke down in tears in the witness stand on the second day of the trial after being shown a graphic photograph of her son’s bruised corpse for the first time.

Mr Western replied: “Yes – an affirmative answer”.

“Really?” the officer replied, and pressed her for a reply to his question. They were concerned that Mr Taylor was not there.

She was crying, and said, “No, I didn’t”, while shaking her head. He just had his head down and I would say that he remained quiet for most of the time.

“He was saddened. Just kept looking downwards”.

On cross-examination, he agreed with Mr Shamy that he had seemed distraught and that he had been comforting Ms Stokes.

“Mikala asked me was it going to be all right, was everything going to be ok?”

“That was me protecting him”.

Ihaka was then rushed to hospital, accompanied by his mother and a police officer in an ambulance.

Police and Christchurch Hospital staff will give evidence later today.

She helped clean the boy and handed him to Miss Stokes to hold.

On Monday, the defence argued that Troy Taylor, the accused, did not assault, harm or murder Ihaka.

After the phone call, Constable Paul Kidd told the court: “Initially he was very upset for half a minute or so, sobbing. Visibly sobbing. The rest of the journey back he was very quiet”.