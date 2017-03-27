Christian McCaffrey draft stock skyrockets as he plays ‘Piano Man’ on harmonica

For Christian McCaffrey, the National Football League scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month was a chance to show off his athleticism for National Football League scouts.

The former Stanford standout turned heads again Thursday at his pro day – not so much for what he did but rather the position at which he worked. “To show coaches I can play running back, I can play receiver, I can do all the return game stuff – that’s important to me”. He ran a 4.48 second 40-yard dash and had a 37.5 inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. McCaffrey, a Heisman finalist in 2015 while playing running back, went through position drills at wide receiver while working out in front of scouts from all 32 teams on Stanford’s campus.

“I wanted to make sure they know I can run routes from slot and outside”, McCaffrey told reporters following his pro day workout, according to the Bay Area News Group. If the 49ers end up drafting McCaffrey next month, we’re gonna be playing video a lot this offseason.

He’s been brought up as a potential pick at No. 23 overall multiple times on this site, although he’s no longer among the seven most mocked players to the team among mainstream mock drafts.

Like McCaffrey, Thomas skipped the testing portion of the pro day and participated only in defensive line drills.