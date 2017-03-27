Christie to chair Trump’s drug commission, report says

Monday night, Gov. Chris Christie will return to the New Jersey 101.5 studios for “Ask the Governor”, hosted by Eric Scott. After informal discussions with Kushner, Christie has reportedly been selected to chair the official drug commission tasked with finding possible solutions to the problem.

In his a year ago as governor, Christie has put a major focus on fighting opioid abuse in New Jersey. Fighting opioid addiction in New Jersey has always been a priority of the governor’s, and this year prompted his controversial measure to limit initial prescriptions of the powerful, but addictive drugs. Last month he signed legislation into law which includes a five-day limit for first-time opioid prescriptions and a requirement that insurance cover six months of substance abuse treatment.

Trump is expected to formally unveil the office and Christie’s position later this week.

Christie is now serving his final year in office due to term limits.