Chuck Schumer is jumping on Trump’s new openness to working with Democrats

But speaking on “Fox News Sunday“, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus made clear that Trump would be seeking support from moderate Democrats for upcoming legislative battles, leaving open the possibility that the president could still revisit health care legislation.

“If they keep on this repeal path, they’ll get nowhere”, he said.

“In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward”, Poe said in a brief statement.

“That’s it”, he said.

Whether the Trump administration wants to call Mar-a-Lago the Winter White House, the Southern White House, the Weekend White House or something else altogether, some Democrats are now demanding that they treat the parade of visitors coming and going from there like their predecessors largely treated the regular White House itself – by actually recording their names.

Schumer says Democrats and Republicans both have ideas on how to improve “Obamacare“. “We never said it was flawless, we always said we’d work with them to improve it, we just said repeal was off the table”. “We always have been”, he said.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the head of the House Freedom Caucus, said Republicans need Schumer to be a “willing partner” on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Further, Schumer said it’s “not presidential” for Trump to say he’ll destroy or undermine the ACA. “That’s petulance”, Schumer said. “Being petulant, not a president”. He urged Trump to go a different path: Reject the Freedom Caucus and work with Democrats. “You cannot run the presidency like you run a real estate deal.you can’t threaten and intimidate and say I’ll walk away. But he’s been captured by the hard right wealthy special interests”, Schumer said.

It would also apply to other Trump Organization properties.

A report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the GOP plan would rob 24 million Americans of healthcare and kick up insurance costs for the poor, while giving big tax breaks to people making more than $200,000 a year. And third, it is building nothing in rural America and large parts of exurban America because they just can’t pay those tolls.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York arrives to speak with reporters about his opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Tuesday, March 21, 2107, on Capitol Hill in Washington. He also said that the measure would include a middle-class tax cut that he said might help to attract votes from moderate Democrats.