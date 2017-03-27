Cincinnati nightclub shooting: One dead, 14 injured, police say

Police identified the slain man as O’Bryan Spikes, 27.

Officers in those situations are allowed to provide security only outside the clubs, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said later.

There was security at the club.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said there was no evidence of “a terrorist attack”, as with last year’s Pulse nightclub slaughter in Orlando, Florida that killed 49 people in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

City Manager Harry Black says police are devoting “all necessary resources” to the case and the investigation is continuing.

Black commends first responders who “handled a very hard situation extremely well”.

Cincinnati’s police chief confirmed 16 people were shot at the Cameo Bar around 2 am Sunday morning after shots were fired by multiple people inside the nightclub.

“There was a shooting here this morning around one o’clock in the morning”, he said.

The others hit by gunfire were in stable condition in other area hospitals, and some were treated and released. "But I know we have great police and everybody's doing as much as they can so I feel as safe as I possibly can".

Several people had life-threatening injuries, assistant police chief Paul Neudigate told news channel WLWT-TV.

The shooting took place at the Cameo Night Club, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter.

Police said they could not comment at this time on a possible motive, though Franz did confirm that there is no indication the shooting was terrorism-related.

The shooting occurred on a busy night.

Hours after the shooting, the suspect was still at large, and police did not have a good description, in part because witnesses were reluctant to cooperate, Captain Kimberly Williams told WCPO.

A coroner removed a body from the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

Police tape blocks access to the crime scene after a mass shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club.

Williams also said there have been “multiple problems” at Cameo in the past.

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd”.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Authorities do not have any suspects at the moment. Fifteen others were wounded, including at least two people who are in critical condition. “We have 14 people that have been injured from gunfire, one of which is deceased”. It was not immediately clear how many people fired shots.