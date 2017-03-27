Cincinnati nightclub shooting: One dead and 14 injured

No arrests have been made and city leaders are urging the public to come forward with any information. Police said the shooting resulted from a dispute that happened in the bar between several men and escalated into shots being fired.

Referring to initial speculation about possible terrorism, Mayor John Cranley said: “What difference does that make to the victims?” “I’m confident that while our hearts are broken our spirit is not”. There have been already 71 incidents of mass shootings in the USA this year, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center admitted eight people injured in the shooting, one of them in critical condition, a spokeswoman told NBC News.

Cops are asking clubgoers, who fled for their lives, to call them.

Assistant police chief Paul Neudigate described the crime scene as “chaotic”. It’s important for everyone to understand people were just going for a good time and ended up getting shot. “That is totally unacceptable”, he said.

Extra security was called to the DJ booth just before shots rang out, noted WLWT5.

Police said numerous witnesses fled the scene after the shooting, but they are still searching for club-goers that saw what happened.

Neudigate added that Sunday morning’s shooting was one of the largest shooting cases that he has worked in his 27-plus years with the department.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. ET at the Cameo nightclub where Cincinnati Police say there was only one shooter.

“I do believe it was a very large crowd earlier this evening when it started”, Williams told WCPO-TV.

“We are aware of it”. Officers working security at the club performed first aid and attempted to revive the person who was killed. “However, what we know at this point, several firearms were able to be brought inside the bar”. Neudigate also said the motive remains unknown, but “there are no indications this incident is terrorism related”.

“People were running, trampling, stepping over us, everything”. Along with police, the ATF and the coroner’s office are on scene investigating the shooting.

“Saddened to learn about last night’s shooting in Cincinnati”, Kasich said on Twitter.