Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. On this scale, a 1 would represent a Strong Buy, and a 5 rating would signal a Strong Sell recommendation. Asset Management One Co. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. They now have a $33.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. CT Mason raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. VNBTrust National Association increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter.

The stock as of last trading session moved 35.02% up from its 52 week low and was -1.65% behind its 52 week high. Expect increased sales in the current quarter as well.

The company has PEG ratio of 1.73 and price to cash ratio of 2.37.

Stock is now moving with a positive distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately 11.35%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 13.74% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. The High end of the Estimate is $12.72 Billion, while the Low end of the Estimate is $11.97 Billion. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $31.95. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 49.52%. 27 Analysts think that the Price Target for Cisco Systems, Inc. Stock has got OUTPERFORM rating from 9 analysts of Thomson Reuters, 13 analysts given HOLD rating to the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) yearly performance is 26.22% and net profit margin is 20.20%. The mean price target is $40.03 (according to consensus of 17 analysts). William Blair started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Consensus earnings estimates are far from flawless, but they are watched by many investors and play an important role in measuring the appropriate valuation for a stock. Nine equity analysts rating the company a strong buy, fourteen equity analysts rating the company a buy, fourteen equity analysts rating the company a hold, one equity analyst rating the company a underperform, and finally zero equity analysts rating the company a sell with a one year target of $29.41. Analyst’s mean target price for HAL is $64.26 while analysts mean recommendation is 1.70. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $10,066,024.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

In other news, Director Steven M. West bought 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,752.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 18.09 million shares versus an average volume of 20.35 million shares during last trading session.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world.