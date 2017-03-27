Civilian deaths were not a result of US air strikes

In addition to the March 17 airstrike in western Mosul that reportedly killed 200 civilians, Central Command also said this week it is reviewing a March 16 airstrike near a mosque in al-Jinnah, Syria, that is said to have killed dozens, and an airstrike Monday, March 20, on a school building outside of Raqqa, Syria, that may have also killed dozens of civilians fleeing local fighting.

Iraqi military officials are shooting down speculation that U.S. air strikes killed hundreds of civilians according to a BBC News report.

Mosul municipality chief, Abdul Sattar al-Habbo, who is supervising the rescue, said 240 bodies had been pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

But determining who conducted the strike in Mosul should be easier, Woods said.

The United Nations expressed profound concern on Saturday over the reports.

While the investigation is predicted to take between two to three weeks, it has been reported that if the building collapse is found to be the result of the USA -led strike, it would mark the deadliest civilian casualty incident since the US became involved in 2014.

One report suggests that the coalition strike hit a nearby truck bomb, leading to the collapse of the building.

He went on to assert that Iraqi forces had so far driven Daesh militants from slightly more than half of western Mosul.

The Pentagon, which has yet to release casualty figures from last month’s fighting, has acknowledged 220 civilian deaths from coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since the USA campaign against ISIS began in 2014.

The increased strikes come at a time when the Trump administration has put its trust in carrying out the details of the war plan in the field commanders, giving them more autonomy to initiate attacks than they had under the Obama administration. “Nineveh Provincial Council members call on Iraqi security forces to stop the military operations in these areas immediately and until we guarantee the safety of hundreds of thousands of civilians”.

The Tigris River dives Mosul into a western and an eastern half. “Everything must be done to avoid civilian casualties”. The Iraqi military was assessing opening up another front and isolating the Old City, US Army Brigadier General John Richardson said.

A USA deputy commanding general for the coalition told Reuters on Friday that the solution could lie in a change of tactics. They said there was no running water or electricity and there was no food coming into the city. Thousands of people are still fleeing each day to escape fighting and increasingly hard conditions inside.

On Saturday, a day after announcing that the incident was under investigation, Pentagon officials released a statement saying the coalition had targeted Islamic State fighters and equipment in the area March 17, “at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties”. The militants positioned snipers on rooftops and forced civilians to stay in the area as they battled advancing forces, residents said.

On Thursday, media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in an airstrike in Mosul.

However, the military casualty figure was lower than that given by local officials who said 240 bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

“International humanitarian law is clear”.