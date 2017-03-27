Clerics issue ‘fatwa’ against reality TV singing star Nahid Afrin

The leaflet primarily asked people not to attend the event claiming that “anti-Sharia acts” like musical nights on grounds surrounding mosques, madrassas and graveyards “will make Allah angry”.

Nahid Afrin is now facing the wrath of 46 Muslim clerics in Assam who have issued a pamphlet against her. Police are investigating whether the pamphlet has to do with Nahid singing songs against terrorism especially the ISIS group or is it because of her being a Muslim and singing in concerts. When Nahid got to know about the fatwa she was shocked and disappointed at the same time.

Assam’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the religious edict against Nahid, tweeting out that the state government would provide security to the teenage singer. “My singing is the gift of God, I believe it must be properly utilised, not doing so is ignoring God”, the teen said. However, a number of clerics in Assam are enraged with Afreen for reasons related to anti-Sharia activities, some reports said. Although Nahid, who lives in Biswanath Chariali, initially broke down and said, “I am speechless”, later she said she is not afraid of the threat and will continue to pursue her dream of making it big in the music industry. “Even when I was part of Indian Idol, some maulanas and maulvis spoke ill of me”, she said. Signed by 46 Muslim clerics, the leaflet did mention the musical event, where Nahid is supposed to perform, but the young girl’s name is not mentioned in it.

Celebrities and public figures took to Twitter to show their support to this brave-heart.

Among other celebrities, who joined the bandwagon in criticising the fatwa against Nahid were actor and MP Paresh Rawal and celebrated writer Taslima Nasreen.

Even some Muslim clerics have come out against the fatwa. The girl despite losing out in the finals of Indian Idol Junior 2015 won hearts of the judges and audiences with her humility and singing skills. However, “this is the wrong way to issue fatwas”, he said, suggesting the mullahs should have privately explained to the young girl how and why her performance was supposedly a violation of her religious duties. “Magic, Dance, Drama, Theatre etc. are against Sharia laws”.

The Indian Supreme Court rejected a proposed ban on Sharia courts in 2014. These Muslim clerics need to understand that Assam is in India and not in Pakistan.

A fatwa is a non-binding but authoritative legal opinion or learned interpretation that a qualified jurist or mufti, can give on questions pertaining to Islamic law.