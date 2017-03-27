Clinical Lucic-Baroni produces offensive masterclass to oust Radwanska — WTA Miami

Radwańska now takes on Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the third round.

The Australian Open semifinalist beat Agnieszka Radwanska for the second time this season after the match won in Melbourne.

Karolina Pliskova was also a victor beating Yulia Putinseva 7-5, 6-3.

Radwanska was on court for just 65 minutes as she was well beaten by Lucic-Baroni 6-0 6-3.

As aforementioned, Lucic-Baroni’s aggressive style of play was instrumental in her success against Radwanska on Saturday, where she fired 38 winners and made just 5 unforced errors, while the fifth seed managed to hit just one unforced error all match, but just five winners in comparison.

In the second set, Lucic-Baroni came away with the edge after weathering seven breaks of serve.

Having dropped just five games in their last meeting two months ago Down Under, Lucic-Baroni kept the trend going in the Sunshine State, picking up right where she left off with some stunning offensive tennis that left Radwanska completely at a loss for answers.

Sixth seed Garbine Muguruza could have been a second high-profile casualty, but she overcame a slow start to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 4-6 6-2-6-2 in over two hours.

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, seeded 12th, posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

The Spaniard capitalized on a pair of service breaks to race out to a 4-0 lead in the second set and also recorded a pair of breaks in the third set.

“Today, I did a flawless job, a really lovely performance”. That first set was just a few points of difference honestly. “And then in the second set, I came stronger”.

Other third-round winners were No. 15 seed Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic, who each posted straight-set victories.

Mattek-Sands will face Lucic-Baroni after she took the scalp of another seed, following her win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

