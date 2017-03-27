Cloud Police Asking Public’s Help in Finding Missing Adult

St. Cloud Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 21-year-old from St. Cloud.

Police say Dady, who now lives in St. Cloud, can be seen on surveillance video walking alone northbound on 5th Avenue North and crossing 1st Street North and continuing northbound.

St. Cloud State University Marketing and Communications Executive Director Adam Hammer said Dady is listed as a junior at the university studying biochemistry.

The school issued a statement Monday morning.

A resident of St. Cloud, Jesse Dady is described as a white man approximately 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Investigators say, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s disappearance. The last outfit he was seen wearing was blue jeans, a gray jacket and blaze orange hat.

Anyone with information about Dady’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 1-320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-320-255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org or by text.