CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The state-owned firm reported a realised oil price of US$41.40 a barrel previous year, 19 per cent lower than 2015.

1/13/2017-Credit Suisse Group AG Upgrade from a “Underperform ” rating to a ” Outperform” rating.

5/18/2016-Nomura Upgrade from a “Neutral ” rating to a ” Buy” rating. The stock now has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

“This new information will alleviate investors’ concerns on Cnooc’s relatively low reserve life, which we see as a material long-term positive catalyst”, Andy Meng at Morgan Stanley wrote in note to clients. Macquarie raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

6/21/2016-BOCOM International Holdings Upgrade from a “Neutral ” rating to a ” Buy” rating.

12/08/2015 – CNOOC Limited was downgraded to “sell” by analysts at CLSA.

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration shows a Dividend Yield of 4.05% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA.

08/31/2015 – CNOOC Limited was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. They now have a Dollars 110 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm.

After reporting steep declines in yearly oil and gas revenue, Chinese company CNOOC said Thursday its focus on cost control was relentless. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $138.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53. The company’s market capitalization is $51.54 billion.

The state-owned company’s average realised oil price was $41.40/b, representing a decline of 19.3% on year, while the average realised natural gas price was $5.46/’000 ft³, representing a decline of 14.6% compared with last year, Cnooc said March 23. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products.

Total production of oil and gas fell 3.8 per cent year on year to 476.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, the first drop since 2012. The Company mainly operates businesses in China, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil, among others.