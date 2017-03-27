Colin Dexter: Inspector Morse creator dies aged 86

Colin Dexter, author or the Inspector Morse novels, has died aged 86.

Kevin Whately, who starred alongside John Thaw’s Inspector Morse in the TV original and as the lead in spin-off Lewis until 2015, said Dexter shared traits with the detective he created.

A statement issued today reads: ‘With vast sadness, MacMillan announces the death of Colin Dexter who died peacefully at his home in Oxford this morning’.

“His is loyalty, modesty and self-deprecating humour gave joy to many”, his editor Maria Rejt wrote. “His was the sharpest mind and the biggest heart, and his wonderful novels and stories will remain a testament to both”.

The ITV series ran for 33 episodes between 1987 and 2000 and became a huge worldwide hit. Dexter’s role in making the show one of the most memorable of the Eighties and Nineties can not be underestimated.

Actress Rebecca Front, who had a dramatic recurring role as Chief Superintendent Jean Innocent on Lewis, wrote on Twitter: “Colin Dexter loved his “Hitchcock” moments on Lewis“.

“Murder mysteries are like crossword clues in that the setter seeks to obscure their intention and actively misdirect the solver from the truth”, Dexter told Radio Times. “I failed to solve any”.

He taught classics at Corby Grammar School – which is now a Tresham College campus – from 1959 to 1966. He was forced to retire from teaching because of early onset deafness.

Dexter’s cerebral detective was first introduced in 1975 in his novel Last Bus To Woodstock and appeared in more than 10 other novels, as well as several short stories.

Kevin Whately, who played Morse’s sidekick Lewis in the series, described Dexter as “impish and bubbly and always fascinated with everybody and everything”, the BBC reported. “This is a very sad day for us all”.