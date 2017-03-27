Colin White signs deal with Senators

After a week of speculation and rumors, Colin White has signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators organization. This comes as the Boston College Eagles just barely missed qualifying for the NCAA tournament to determine the Frozen Four.

White signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, the Binghamton Senators.

White was selected with the 15th overall pick by the Sentors in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft out the U.S. National Team Development Program. “While our ongoing contract discussions are moving in a positive direction, we all know there is a small window left this season for Colin to gain professional experience”.

So let’s deal with a hypothetical, what happens if he goes to Binghamton and lights it up in his first couple of games and looks like a man among boys. He broke out with a stellar freshman campaign, notching 19 goals and 24 assists in 37 games. Rather than return for his junior season in 2017-18, White chose to turn pro and will join the Binghamton Senators for the remainder of the season.

The six-foot-one-1, 190-pound native of Hanover, Mass., had 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 35 games at Boston College this season, completing his two-year college career with 35 goals and 76 points in 72 games. White’s sophomore campaign was abbreviated by lingering upper-body injuries, as well as a strong performance for the United States in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship. He put up seven points in seven games in the 2016 World Junior Championships, and put up seven goals in seven games in this year’s World Juniors.