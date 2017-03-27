Colo. lawmakers weigh bill to reclassify pot ahead of potential federal crackdown

“They’ve made major investments”, Sen. So what can a state legislator do to protect his constituents when the law of his or her state allows the sale or use of a drug that is considered a controlled substance under federal law?

As of latest reports, the state of Colorado has as much as 827,000 marijuana plants in the market in June of 2016, with more than 50 percent sold for recreational use. And as press secretary Sean Spicer said, “there’s a big difference” between medical and recreational pot. This attitude is known to be the most courageous attempt by a USA marijuana state to prohibit the intervention of federal authorities in Colorado’s marijuana market. While some are ignoring what they see as empty threats, and one Congressman tries to amend the Department of Justice budget to remove the Attorney General’s ability to spend federal cash on legal weed enforcement, the newest bill aimed at recreational cannabis protection would allow any licensed Colorado growers to instantly join the state’s medical marijuana program if the feds come knocking. More than half were for the recreational market. Nevertheless, this could cost about 100 million dollars a year to Colorado, since the taxes on medical pot are smaller that those on recreational weed, 2.9 percent versus 17.9 percent.

The bill passed a committee in the Colorado GOP-led Senate last week. This is an unusual strategy used to protect this industry from a potential pot crackdown. Tim Neville, a suburban Denver Republican who sponsored the bill.

States where both recreational and medical marijuana are legal have parallel regulatory frameworks, according to Bloomberg. Senator Ted Ferrioli, Republican minority leader and one of the bill’s sponsors, says the bill would not only protect the privacy of OR residents but federal employees, concealed-weapon permit holders, and out-of-state visitors, as well, reports Civilized.com.

“It’s a big deal for our taxation system because this money has been coming in and has been set aside for this, that and the other”, said Sen.

“The science behind it is not clear, The most likely cause is that people using marijuana frequently and in high doses have changes in the receptors in their body, and those receptors become dysregulated in some way, and it starts causing pain”, Dr. Kennon Heard, one of the authors of the study and an emergency physician at the University of Colorado Hospital, said.

Schools would be the first casualty of a tax change. There could be measures to keep minors away from pot and restrictions like prohibiting new states from legalizing recreational marijuana.

Although the Obama administration allowed states to determine their own marijuana laws, the drug remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug, alongside heroin. The state industry also employs 25,000 people directly.

Marijuana policy experts have said the Trump administration’s attitudes about marijuana over-simplify states’ regulatory frameworks. They point out that a change in federal policy wouldn’t make the drug magically disappear from the eight states that allow recreational use, along with Washington, D.C.

A bill pending in the Oregon Legislature aims to shield the names and other personal information of pot buyers by making it illegal for shops to keep an internal log of customers’ personal data, a practice that is already banned or discouraged in Colorado, Alaska and Washington state.

Meanwhile, members of Congress from some pot states have talked about trying to block federal intervention in marijuana states.

But Colorado isn’t the only state pursuing legislation of this order. The new bill permits the marijuana industry to find out that there is something after the day of tomorrow, irrespective of what tomorrow might bring.