Colombia President Santos Apologises For Illegal Funds Paid Into Campaign

“I did not authorize or have any knowledge of (the payments), which were made in direct violation of the ethical norms and accounting procedures I demanded be put in place for the campaign”, Santos said from his office.

“I am deeply sorry and ask forgiveness from Colombians for this shameful act that should never have happened and that I have just learned about”, Santos said in a statement.

Santos’ campaign manager Roberto Prieto said he took money from Odebrecht, a construction company involved in several corruption cases across Latin America, to pay for two million posters worth United States $400,000.

The citizens’ organization dedicated to combating corruption based its request on the recent statements of the campaign’s manager, Roberto Prieto, who admitted that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht paid about two thousand posters prior to the presidential elections, the national radio station reported.

According to reports, Odebrecht would also have financed part of the campaign of Santos’ biggest rival in the 2014 election, Ã’scar Iván Zuluaga, representative of the right-wing Democratic Center party led by ex-governor Alvaro Uribe.

The probe was opened after a former senator alleged Odebrecht paid a $1 million bribe to the president’s 2014 campaign in hopes of securing a lucrative road-building contract.

Although Santos is in no risk of being impeached like Samper almost was, the accusations are likely to further damage his standing with elections to choose his successor 14 months away and an uneasy coalition in congress needed to implement a peace accord with leftist rebels showing signs of fraying. The same Gallup survey found that Colombians for the first time in more than 12 years of polling consider corruption the country’s top problem, even more than traditional concerns of public safety and the lack of economic opportunity in the war-torn country.

US prosecutors contend Odebrecht paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes in association with infrastructure projects in 12 countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela, between 2002 and 2016.

“I have to honestly say, that was an irregular operation and the campaign will have to accept it and it will accept it”, said Prieto.

“I ask all those involved to clarify as soon as possible this unacceptable act”, said Santos. “Colombia was penetrated, but this government built a wall they couldn’t cross”.