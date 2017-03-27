Colorado Youth Score Decisive Legal Victory Against Fracking Industry

A Colorado Court of Appeals decision issued on Thursday, essentially finding that state law requires oil and gas regulators to place greater priority on protection of public health and the environment in issuing drilling permits, may prove to be a shot in the arm for beleaguered anti-fracking groups.

They proposed that Colorado not issue any new permits for oil and gas drilling “unless the best available science demonstrates, and an independent third party organization confirms, that drilling can occur in a manner that does not cumulatively, impair Colorado’s atmosphere, water, wildlife and land resources, does not adversely impact human health and does not contribute to climate change”.

Martinez and his brother Itzcuahtli Roske-Martinez are joined on the petition by Sonora Brinkley, Aerielle Deering, Trinity Carter, and Emma Bray, who are all members of the young activist group.

The ruling was the first time a higher Colorado court has said the commission has the authority to promulgate and enforce rules prioritizing public health, safety and the environment over oil and gas development, Julia Olson, attorney for the youths and executive director of Our Children’s Trust, told Bloomberg BNA March 23. The Denver District Court ruled in favor of the COGCC and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman. The court “is saying “don’t put oil and gas ahead of public health, safety and welfare, ‘” she said”.

Judges ruling on the side of youth plaintiffs were Judge Terry Fox and Judge JoAnn Vogt, with Judge Laurie Booras dissenting. From the streets to the courtroom the voices of the younger generation will be heard and the legal system is a tool for our resistance.

“The plain meaning of the statutory language indicates that fostering balanced, nonwasteful development is in the public interest when that development is completed subject to the protection of public health, safety, and welfare”, the court said.

Martinez also is one of 21 youth plaintiffs in a federal climate case headed to trial in OR this fall.

The ruling is the latest development in the yearslong jostling among the energy industry, environmental advocates and some local governments in Colorado, where cities often overlap lucrative oil and gas fields.

Said Baizel, “Now the state of Colorado, after removing communities’ power to ban fracking and drilling themselves, might have to effectively ban fracking inside cities to protect residents’ health”.

Mark Squillace, a professor of natural resources law at the University of Colorado who was not involved in the case, said it would be hard for the state Supreme Court to overturn the ruling because the language of the statute is clear.

Additionally, amendments to the Act in recent years reflect “the General Assembly’s general movement away from unfettered oil and gas production and incorporation of public health, safety, and welfare as a check on that development”, the court said. The law requires regulators to ensure public and environmental protections, not balance them against other considerations, they said.

Two of the three appeals court judges disagreed, saying regulators had misinterpreted the language of the law.

“As the dissent notes, the part of the statute that addresses environmental mitigation specifically requires the agency to consider cost effectiveness and technical feasibility”.

The decision directed the regulators to reconsider the plaintiffs’ proposed regulation.

Todd Hartman, a spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources, said by email that the state is evaluating whether to appeal.