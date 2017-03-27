Colorectal Cancer is a Life-Threatening Disease That’s Easy to Neglect

Excluding skin cancers, it is the third most common cancer diagnosed and is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Colorectal screenings and cancer treatment have greatly improved death rates from colorectal cancer. Researchers predict that 13,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancers will be diagnosed in Americans under age 50 this year; in all age groups, about 100,000 cases of colon cancer and almost 40,000 cases of rectal cancer are expected.

Brooks (SD-8) announced legislation (S4716) requiring insurance companies to provide coverage for the diagnostic screening of colorectal cancer. “But like other cancers, the key to fighting this disease is early detection and treatment, many will beat this disease”. Not smoking, staying active and maintaining a healthy weight are beneficial for avoiding colorectal cancer and for your health in general.

Ferreria: Certain risk factors can affect a person’s chance of developing colorectal cancer.

“This trend is thought to be largely a result of screening, which can prevent colorectal cancer by detecting and removing precancerous polyps”, said Eric Whitman, MD, medical director, Atlantic Health System Cancer Care.

“During this procedure, when the colon and rectum are examined with a lighted instrument called a colonoscope, a physician can remove polyps or other suspicious lesions”, Dr. Ansari said. Your doctor will work with you to decide which test is appropriate for your individual history and symptoms. It is imperative we do all we can to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and the importance of screening, which has decreased both incidence and mortality rates by 2 to 3 percent per year.

“80% by 2018” is a shared goal to have 80 percent of American adults, who are 50 years of age and older, screened for colorectal cancer by 2018. African Americans should be screened at age 45 or earlier if indicated. Do you know someone who is over 50 and hasn’t been screened yet? Statistics show that nationally nearly 40 percent of individuals over the age of 50 have not received the recommended colorectal cancer screening and within certain populations this percentage is even higher.

Ferreria: Most colorectal cancers begin as polyps and as they grow, they might bleed, which can cause blood in the stool.

Recognizing these symptoms, which are outlined by the American Cancer Society, is the first step to early detection.