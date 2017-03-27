Companies Remove Credit Card Fees on Request

About 89% of credit cardholders who asked their credit card issuer for a higher limit ended up receiving one, new study today from CreditCards.com found. The problem is only about 1 in 4 cardholders is making these kinds of requests.

Many premium credit cards charge an annual fee for their desirable rewards and perks, and those fees are negotiable as well. In fact, many people who ask their card company for a break, get it.

“It tells you that the credit card business is incredibly competitive, and banks are willing to bend over backwards to really try to retain their current customers”, he says. Older millennials (age 27-36) were most likely to ask for a higher limit, as well as receive one.

“A lot of times, getting your annual fee waived may be just as easy as asking for it”, says Matt Schulz.